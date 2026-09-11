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How do you turn podcasts, webinars and thought leadership programs into meaningful visibility for your organization or clients?

Join BioSpace’s Managing Editor, Director of Insights and Vice President of Marketing for an inside look at how PR, communications and marketing teams can successfully leverage webinars, podcasts and integrated content campaigns to elevate executive voices, share industry expertise and engage key biotech and pharma audiences.

In this interactive discussion, our team will break down the differences between available thought leadership opportunities, explain how content is selected and developed, and share what makes a pitch stand out. You’ll gain practical guidance on identifying the right opportunities, aligning topics with our audience interests, preparing speakers for successful appearances and maximizing the value of participation before, during and after an event.

Whether you’re promoting an executive thought leader, launching a new initiative or building long-term brand awareness, you’ll walk away with actionable tips to help secure stronger opportunities and better outcomes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A with the BioSpace editorial, insights and marketing teams.

What to expect:

Gain strong practical understanding of how BioSpace podcasts and webinars are developed, produced and marketed

Get an insider’s perspective on what makes a guest, topic or pitch stand out to our team

Discover how to identify thought leadership opportunities that align with your marketing and communications goals

Learn how to prepare executives for stronger, more engaging appearances

Get practical tips for extending the reach and impact of your content before, during and after an event

Featured Speakers

Jef Akst Managing Editor | BioSpace The Scientist, where she edited features and oversaw the production of the publication’s digital and print magazines. In 2022, her feature first place Jef is the Managing Editor for BioSpace. She earned her master’s degree from Indiana University in April 2009 studying the mating behavior of seahorses and spent the first 13 years of her career at, where she edited features and oversaw the production of the publication’s digital and print magazines. In 2022, heron uterus transplantation earnedin the trade category of the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism. She is a member of the National Association of Science Writers. She lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her husband, two young kids, wild coonhound and aging cat. Her hobbies including hiking, camping, and shooting pool.