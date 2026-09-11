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Webinar: The Insider’s Guide to Leveraging Podcasts, Webinars and Thought Leadership Programs

September 11, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Join BioSpace’s Managing Editor, Director of Insights and Vice President of Marketing for an inside look at how PR, communications and marketing teams can successfully leverage webinars, podcasts and integrated content campaigns to elevate executive voices, share industry expertise and engage key biotech and pharma audiences.

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How do you turn podcasts, webinars and thought leadership programs into meaningful visibility for your organization or clients?

Join BioSpace’s Managing Editor, Director of Insights and Vice President of Marketing for an inside look at how PR, communications and marketing teams can successfully leverage webinars, podcasts and integrated content campaigns to elevate executive voices, share industry expertise and engage key biotech and pharma audiences.

In this interactive discussion, our team will break down the differences between available thought leadership opportunities, explain how content is selected and developed, and share what makes a pitch stand out. You’ll gain practical guidance on identifying the right opportunities, aligning topics with our audience interests, preparing speakers for successful appearances and maximizing the value of participation before, during and after an event.

Whether you’re promoting an executive thought leader, launching a new initiative or building long-term brand awareness, you’ll walk away with actionable tips to help secure stronger opportunities and better outcomes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A with the BioSpace editorial, insights and marketing teams.

What to expect:

  • Gain strong practical understanding of how BioSpace podcasts and webinars are developed, produced and marketed
  • Get an insider’s perspective on what makes a guest, topic or pitch stand out to our team
  • Discover how to identify thought leadership opportunities that align with your marketing and communications goals
  • Learn how to prepare executives for stronger, more engaging appearances

  • Get practical tips for extending the reach and impact of your content before, during and after an event

Featured Speakers

Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner
Vice President of Marketing | BioSpace
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking.

Jef Akst
Jef Akst
Managing Editor | BioSpace
Jef is the Managing Editor for BioSpace. She earned her master’s degree from Indiana University in April 2009 studying the mating behavior of seahorses and spent the first 13 years of her career at The Scientist, where she edited features and oversaw the production of the publication’s digital and print magazines. In 2022, her feature on uterus transplantation earned first place in the trade category of the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism. She is a member of the National Association of Science Writers. She lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her husband, two young kids, wild coonhound and aging cat. Her hobbies including hiking, camping, and shooting pool.

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Director, Insights

Webinars
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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