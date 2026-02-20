SUBSCRIBE
enGene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN or “enGene”), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Format: Presentation
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Format: Fireside chat
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Format: Fireside chat
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Format: Fireside chat
Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of these events can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the enGene website at www.engene.com and will be archived there for 90 days.

About enGene

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 trial, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without concomitant papillary disease. Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

To learn more, please visit enGene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and BlueSky.


Contacts

For media:
media@engene.com

For investor:
investors@engene.com

Massachusetts Canada Events
enGene, Inc.
