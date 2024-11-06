SUBSCRIBE
enGene to Participate in Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 6, 2024 | 
BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN or “enGene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company whose non-viral lead investigational product detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) is in an ongoing pivotal study in patients with high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (Cis), today announced that Ron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Pruthi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the “Investors” section of the enGene website at www.engene.com and will be archived there for 90 days.

About enGene

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid, (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) – a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 study, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (Cis). Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA. For more information, visit enGene.com.

Contacts

For media contact: media@engene.com
For investor contact: investors@engene.com

