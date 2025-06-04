enGene Announces the Resignation of its Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN or “enGene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, announced today that Dr. Raj Pruthi resigned from his role as Chief Medical Officer on June 3, 2025. Dr. Pruthi’s resignation as Chief Medical Officer will take effect on June 16, 2025. He will be supporting the organization to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities before he departs. The Company intends to reallocate Dr. Pruthi’s responsibilities to the Company’s other urology and clinical experts. The Company thanks Dr. Pruthi for his dedication and service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 study, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS). Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

