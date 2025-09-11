Endeavor BioMedicines to Present Results from Phase 2a Trial of Taladegib (ENV-101) in an ALERT Session at European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor BioMedicines (“Endeavor”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, announced that data from a Phase 2a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of taladegib (ENV-101) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) have been selected for an ALERT (Abstracts Leading to Evolution in Respiratory Medicine Trials) session at the ERS Congress 2025 — a special forum highlighting high-impact, practice-changing clinical trials in respiratory medicine. The ERS Congress 2025 will take place from September 27 to October 1 in Amsterdam.

Following are details about Endeavor’s ALERT session:

Title: ENV-101 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial

Abstract ID: RCT5335

Session 436: Clinical trials session, ALERT 3: interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and intensive care unit

Presenter: Toby M. Maher, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Date and Time: September 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET

Location: 7A

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 150,000 adults in the United States. Although the exact cause of IPF is unknown, various environmental factors can deliver repeated injuries to lung cells that trigger abnormal wound-healing processes and life-threatening lung scarring. IPF is a chronic disease with limited treatment options and a very poor prognosis: the average life expectancy is only three to five years after diagnosis.

About Taladegib

Endeavor BioMedicines’ investigational medicine taladegib (ENV-101) is a Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor. By binding to and inhibiting a key receptor in the Hedgehog pathway, taladegib eliminates the myofibroblasts that cause fibrosis. This may resolve the excessive wound-healing process seen in pulmonary fibrosis, improving lung volume and function.

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor’s lead candidate, taladegib (ENV-101), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

