Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for Zelicapavir and EDP-323, Two Candidates in Development for the Treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at IDWeek™ 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that data for zelicapavir, its oral, once-daily, N-protein inhibitor, and EDP-323, it’s oral, once-daily L-protein inhibitor, both in development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), will be presented at IDWeek™ 2025 being held October 19 - 22, 2025 virtually and at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Zelicapavir:

Rapid-Fire Presentation

Title: “Zelicapavir (EDP-938) Antiviral Treatment is Associated with Shortened Duration of RSV Symptoms in a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical Trial in Children 28 Days to 36 Months of Age”

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 12:35 PM - 12:40 PM EDT

Presentation Number: 135

Session: Pediatric Respiratory Virus

Location: Poster Hall B4-B5 - Arena 2

Presenter: Dr. Christopher E. Harris

Poster

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM EDT

Poster Number: 523

Session: Pediatric Viral Studies

Location: Poster Hall B4-B5

Presenter: Dr. Christopher E. Harris

EDP-323:

Oral Presentation

Presentation Title: “EDP-323, a First-in-Class, Oral, RSV-Specific, Non-Nucleoside L-Protein Inhibitor Antiviral Rapidly Reduces Total RSV Symptoms, Lower Respiratory Tract RSV Symptoms and Viral Load After Human Viral Challenge”

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 4:15 PM - 4:27 PM EDT

Presentation Number: 235

Session: New Anti-Infective Agents

Location: B213-B214

Presenter: Dr. John P. DeVincenzo

Poster Presentation

Poster Title: “Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection After High-Inoculum RSV Human Challenge: Analysis of a Randomized Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of EDP-323, an Oral, Non-Nucleoside Polymerase Inhibitor Antiviral”

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM EDT

Poster Number: 2181

Session: Virology

Location: Poster Hall B4-B5

Presenter: Dr. John P. DeVincenzo

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference and on the Company’s website here after presentations. Further information about IDWeek™ 2025 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations.

