Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for its STAT6 Inhibitor Program at IMMUNOLOGY2026TM, the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI)

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s STAT6 inhibitor program will be presented in four posters at IMMUNOLOGY2026™, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI), being held April 15-19, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Number: 573

Abstract Number: 2257506

Title: Oral STAT6 Inhibitor EPS-3903 Demonstrates Good Preclinical In Vivo Tolerability without Reactive Metabolites or Metabolic/Safety Liabilities

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Session Type: Therapeutic Approaches to Autoimmunity (THER)

Session Title: Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases I

Location: Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Jonathan Kibel and Meng Huang, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 193

Abstract Number: 2253997

Title: EPS-3903 Is a Potent and Selective Oral STAT6 Inhibitor that Blocks Th2 Inflammation in an Ovalbumin Asthma Mouse Model

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Session Type: Immediate Hypersensitivity, Asthma, and Allergic Responses (HYP)

Session Title: Airway Hypersensitivity and Asthma

Location: Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Yaohui Nie, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 194

Abstract Number: 2257118

Title: Discovery and Characterization of a Potent and Selective Oral Inhibitor of STAT6 for the Treatment of Allergic Diseases

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 2:30 – 3:30 PM ET

Session Type: Immediate Hypersensitivity, Asthma, and Allergic Responses (HYP)

Session Title: Airway Hypersensitivity and Asthma

Location: Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Joyce Sweeney Gibbons, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 723

Abstract Number: 2257175

Title: Potent STAT6 Inhibitor EPS-3903 Demonstrates Excellent Preclinical Pharmacokinetics Enabling Sustained STAT6 Inhibition following Once-Daily Oral Dosing in Humans

Date Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Session Type: Therapeutic Approaches to Autoimmunity (THER)

Session Title: Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases I

Location: Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Daniel Leonard and Tianzhu Zang, Ph.D.

Further information about IMMUNOLOGY2026TM can be found here. Posters will be available on the Company’s website here following each presentation.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors Contact:

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com