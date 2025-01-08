Emergent BioSolutions to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), a leading public health company that delivers protective and life-saving solutions to communities across the world, today announced that Joe C. Papa, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 1:30 PM PST.

The audio link for Emergent’s session may be accessed here and will be live for up to 30 days.

The company’s slides will be made available at the time of the presentation on the Investors section of the Emergent website.

