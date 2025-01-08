SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Emergent BioSolutions to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2025

January 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), a leading public health company that delivers protective and life-saving solutions to communities across the world, today announced that Joe C. Papa, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 1:30 PM PST.

The audio link for Emergent’s session may be accessed here and will be live for up to 30 days.

The company’s slides will be made available at the time of the presentation on the Investors section of the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we help protect public health, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com

Maryland Events
Emergent BioSolutions
