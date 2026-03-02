Elutia Selects Pete Ligotti as CCO to Lead the Commercial Launch of NXT-41x and Transform Post-Mastectomy Care in the $1.5B U.S. Breast Surgery Market

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced the appointment of Pete Ligotti as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ligotti will lead the commercialization for NXT-41x, Elutia's next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix being developed to improve outcomes in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

NXT-41x is Elutia's next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix, built on the Company's validated drug-eluting platform. Elutia is applying that platform in plastic and reconstructive surgery, where breast reconstruction represents the largest and most underserved opportunity. Over 162,000 procedures are performed annually in the U.S. and biological surgical mesh is already standard in over 80% of those cases, yet infection rates of 15% to 20% persist. Biologics for breast reconstruction represents an estimated $1.5 billion total U.S. market opportunity. Elutia is anticipating FDA clearance in 2027.

"We hire for leadership, performance, and fit," said Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Elutia. "EluPro validated the clinical, the regulatory pathway, and the commercial potential of drug-eluting biologics. With NXT-41x, we are taking this same technology to a larger market with a greater unmet need, and we believe Pete is the person who can lead that effort. Pete’s twenty years of commercial execution in complex surgical markets, combined with his deep alignment with our CRU values, make him the ideal leader to bring this life-changing technology to women who deserve better."

Mr. Ligotti is not new to the plastic and reconstructive surgery market. He built Integra LifeSciences' plastic and reconstructive surgery commercial operation from the ground up, before expanding into broader leadership roles spanning neurosurgery, orthopedics, and specialty surgery. In Europe, he scaled the specialty surgical business to over $180 million in revenue in four years and later led the extremity orthopedics division through a $240 million divestiture to Smith & Nephew. At NuVasive, he led a complex business turnaround, delivering 40% revenue growth before the division was acquired by Globus Medical.

"I joined Elutia because the clinical problems facing the plastic and reconstructive surgery market are real, and our solution leverages our proven drug-eluting biologics platform," said Pete Ligotti. "This is an enormous market with a big problem, and it has been stagnant for too long. Our focus will be disciplined preparation ahead of anticipated clearance next year, including building an optimal market-penetration and reimbursement strategy for a market where legacy biologic mesh is already deeply integrated into surgical practice. Our mission is to execute a commercial launch that replaces the high failure rates of legacy biologics with a new drug-eluting standard for women needing breast cancer surgery."

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

