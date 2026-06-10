ELI LILLY CANADA WELCOMES QUÉBEC PUBLIC REIMBURSEMENT OF VERZENIO® (ABEMACICLIB) FOR MBC FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL PCPA NEGOTIATION

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Eli Lilly Canada Inc. (Lilly) is pleased to announce that Verzenio® (abemaciclib) is now publicly reimbursed in Québec for eligible patients living with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC). Following the successful completion of a pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) negotiations in April 2026, Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) has as of May 28, 2026, added two mBC indications for Verzenio® to the list of medications, in addition to the EBC indication. As of May 28, 2026, prescribers can submit Médicament d'exception requests to RAMQ for Verzenio® in combination with a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI), as an initial endocrine therapy or in combination with fulvestrant, for the treatment of HR+, HER2- locally advanced, unresectable metastatic breast cancer (for newly diagnosed cancer, or cancer that has progressed during or following endocrine therapy). This milestone is a significant achievement for providing better access to Verzenio® in Québec, bringing Canadians impacted by advanced breast cancer one step closer to timely access to innovative treatment options.

Lilly is committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders across the healthcare system to help improve timely access for eligible patients living with metastatic breast cancer.

"Breast cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women in Canada, and metastatic breast cancer continues to have a profound impact on patients, families and caregivers," said Dr. Jamil Asselah, Medical Oncologist at McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and Associate Professor at McGill University. "Reimbursement for these metastatic breast cancer indications marks meaningful progress in improving access to Verzenio for eligible patients in Québec, and reflects the importance of continued innovation in breast cancer care."

Approximately 75 per cent of breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive (HR+) and 66 per cent to 75 per cent are HER2-negative. While early-stage breast cancer is treated with therapies of curative intent, metastatic breast cancer remains incurable, with a five-year survival rate of approximately 23 per cent.1

In Canada, an estimated 5,400 women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2026, representing approximately 13 per cent of all cancer deaths among women. On average, 15 women in Canada die from breast cancer every day.2

"More treatment options mean more choice for people living with metastatic breast cancer, and that matters. No two patient experiences are the same, including how people respond to treatment and the side effects they are willing or able to tolerate," said MJ DeCoteau, Founder & Executive Director, Rethink Breast Cancer. "Access to therapies like Verzenio helps support more personalized treatment decisions, giving patients and their healthcare teams greater flexibility to choose the option that best fits their lives, priorities, and goals. Today's announcement is welcome news for eligible patients in Quebec living with metastatic breast cancer."

Verzenio® is a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4 and 6 inhibitor currently approved in Canada for certain patients with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.3

Lilly remains committed to working collaboratively with healthcare systems, clinicians, patient advocacy organizations and governments to help improve quality of life and access to care for Canadians affected by metastatic breast cancer.

About Verzenio® (abemaciclib)

Verzenio® abemaciclib is a targeted treatment known as a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Verzenio® is a non-chemotherapy oral tablet.

Verzenio® works inside the cell to block CDK4/6 activity and help stop the growth of cancer cells, so they may eventually die (based on preclinical studies). Cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK)4/6 are activated by binding to D-cyclins. In estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer cell lines, cyclin D1 and CDK4/6 promote phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma protein (Rb), cell cycle progression, and cell proliferation.

In vitro, continuous exposure to Verzenio® inhibited Rb phosphorylation and blocked progression from G1 to S phase of the cell cycle, resulting in senescence and apoptosis (cell death). Preclinically, Verzenio® dosed daily without interruption resulted in reduction of tumour size. Inhibiting CDK4/6 in healthy cells can result in side effects, some of which may be serious. Clinical evidence also suggests that Verzenio® crosses the blood-brain barrier. In patients with advanced cancer, including breast cancer, concentrations of Verzenio® and its active metabolites (M2 and M20) in cerebrospinal fluid are comparable to unbound plasma concentrations.

Verzenio® is Lilly's first solid oral dosage form to be made using a faster, more efficient process known as continuous manufacturing. Continuous manufacturing is a new and advanced type of manufacturing within the pharmaceutical industry, and Lilly is one of the first companies to use this technology.

About Lilly Canada

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. Lilly has been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Lilly's Canadian Affiliate, Eli Lilly Canada Inc. was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit www.lilly.com/en-CA, or follow Lilly Canada on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:



Ethan Pigott



Director of Communications & External Affairs



Eli Lilly Canada Inc.



1+ 416-770-5843



pigott_ethan@lilly.com

References:

______________________________ 1 Canadian Journal of Health Technologies (September 2025). Reimbursement Recommendation Abemaciclib (Verzenio. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/PC0409-Verzenio-fulvestrant_FINAL_Rec.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com. Accessed May 2026. 2 Canadian Cancer Society (April 2026). Breast Cancer Statistics. Available at: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/breast/statistics. Accessed May 2026. 3 Verzenio® Product Monograph. Eli Lilly Canada Inc. July 24, 2025.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.