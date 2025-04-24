Element Biosciences Accelerates Rollout of Direct in Sample Sequencing for the AVITI24™ Intelligent Multiomics System to Meet Growing Demand

Company to present four abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research 2025 annual meeting highlighting research from AVITI24, the Trinity™ workflow solution, and new direct in sample sequencing applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced the accelerated rollout and availability of direct in sample sequencing on AVITI24, the first intelligent multiomics system. Direct in sample sequencing, or DISS, is a high-demand and transformative technology that unlocks unprecedented research possibilities across a variety of new use cases, including lineage tracing and CRISPR screens with simultaneous optical phenotyping, targeted RNA sequencing, custom protein analysis, and more – all completely library-prep free. Direct in sample sequencing technology will be available for preorder May 21, 2025.

"Direct in sample sequencing is a leap forward that removes any and all library prep entirely, enabling scientists to profile RNA, proteins, phosphoproteins, and cell morphology from a single sample in one automated run. It opens the door to smart, scalable biology—shifting the field to high-resolution, high-value insights at unprecedented speed," said Michael Previte, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Element Biosciences.

New research from the AVITI24 platform, including abstracts and workshop sessions, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Chicago from April 25-30. Attendees can meet the Element team at Booth #4035 and Meeting Room MR-119.

AACR abstract presentations exploring new upgrades to the AVITI24 platform are listed below and can also be found on our website.

An automated workflow for optical pooled screens with massively multiplexed phenotypic readouts on AVITI24

Sunday, April 27, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Avtar Singh, PhD, Genentech

LB042 | Section 52

A cancer patient survival study facilitated by an integrated enrichment workflow streamlined DNA and RNA sequencing of biopsy samples

Sunday, April 27, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

June Zhao, PhD

1020 /22 - Section 42

Unraveling the mechanism of action for research of cancer therapies using AVITI24

Monday, April 28, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Vivian Dien, PhD

3702 /1-Section 47

A novel integrated target capture and rapid sequencing workflow for myeloid malignancy mutation detection within 12 hours

Tuesday, April 29, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Kyle S. Metcalfe

4080 /17 - Section 10

To learn more about DISS and AVITI24, book a meeting with Element at AACR via Calendly.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Media Contact

Liz Robinson

312-997-2436

lrobinson@cglife.com