Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day on July 9, 2025 in New York City

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that it will host an R&D Day in New York City on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 beginning at 8:30 am ET.

The event will feature members of Eledon’s executive team and the following leading experts in transplantation:

Andrew Adams, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Surgery and Chief Division of Transplantation, John S. Najarian Surgical Chair in Clinical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota; Executive Medical Director, Solid Organ Transplant Service Line, M Health Fairview

John D. Cleveland, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery, Program Director, Congenital Cardiac Surgery Fellowship, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Department of Surgery, Keck School of Medicine

William E. Fitzsimmons, Pharm.D., M.S., Adjunct Professor, University of Illinois Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy; Executive Committee, Transplant Therapeutics Consortium

Piotr Witkowski, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Surgery and Director of the Pancreatic and Islet Transplant Program at UChicago Medicine

The R&D Day event will highlight Eledon’s lead investigational candidate, tegoprubart, with a focus on its clinical development in organ and cell transplantation, including the ongoing Phase 2 BESTOW trial. Additional sessions will address unmet needs in solid organ transplantation, the evolution of clinical endpoints such as iBox and eGFR, and the Company’s strategic opportunities in islet cell transplantation and xenotransplantation. The program will conclude with a live Q&A session featuring Eledon’s management team and invited key opinion leaders.

To register for the in-person event, please email: claire.mccardell@gilmartinir.com. A live webcast of the event and presentation materials will be available on the “Events” section of Eledon’s website at www.eledon.com.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

