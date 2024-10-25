Egle Therapeutics to Share Preclinical Efficacy Data for EGL-001, a CTLA-4/CD25 Antagonist Fusion Protein at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Egle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on advancing the next generation of regulatory T cell-focused therapies for oncology and auto-immunity, will present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting taking place in Houston, Texas from November 6th to 10th, 2024.

The presentation, entitled “Preferential tumor retention of EGL-001, a CTLA-4/CD25 antagonist fusion protein, to selectively deplete tumor Tregs and minimize peripheral toxicities: towards a first-in-human clinical study”, will highlight the development and promising preclinical results of EGL-001, a humanized antibody designed to selectively target regulatory T cells (Tregs) within the tumor microenvironment. The data showcases EGL-001’s potential as single-agent and to enhance the effectiveness of immune checkpoint blockade therapies by depleting tumor-associated Tregs, leading to increased CD8+ T cell activation and anti-tumor responses in preclinical models.

The SITC presentation will include key findings from studies in mouse models and cynomolgus monkeys, demonstrating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EGL-001, as well as its preferential tumor accumulation and rapid clearance from peripheral organs. These promising results leading Egle Therapeutics to conduct a first-in-human open-label, phase I/II trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and preliminary activity of EGL-001 in patients with selected solid tumors, with the goal to address the critical need for more effective immunotherapies in cancer treatment.

Session Date Saturday, Nov. 9 ; Location: George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 - Exhibit Halls AB ; Poster Board Number: 674

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Egle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies targeting suppressive regulatory T cells. Egle is leveraging a proprietary discovery platform to unveil novel Treg specific targets and to develop innovative Treg-focused drug candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Egle is evaluating its most advanced drug candidate in oncology, EGL-001 (a Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m), in a Phase I/II clinical trial. In auto-immunity, Egle aspires to advance toward the clinic its most advanced drug candidate, EGL-003 (non-targeted IL-2 Treg engager), currently in IND-enabling studies.

Find out more at www.egle-tx.com.

Contacts



contact@egle-tx.com / 0033 (0)1 86 64 08 57

investor.relations@egle-tx.com / 0033 (0)1 86 64 08 57