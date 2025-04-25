Effective May 2, 2025, Interpace Diagnostics® Will No Longer Accept Specimens for PancraGEN®, a Molecular Diagnostic Test That Assesses Pancreatic Cyst Cancer Risk

Interpace Expects to Remain Profitable as a Thyroid-focused Business

PARSIPPANY, NJ, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics®, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences®, (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG) today announced that the Genetic Testing for Oncology (L39365) Local Coverage Determination (LCD) issued by the Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas Solutions will go into effect, ending reimbursement for their PancraGEN® test. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) delayed implementation by 60 days earlier in the year and confirmed finalization of the LCD as of today, April 24, 2025.

PancraGEN is a DNA-based diagnostic molecular test. It uniquely assesses the risk of pancreatic cyst progression to cancer by integrating the results of first-line tests and procedures with molecular test results. Because PancraGEN is primarily ordered for Medicare patients, the decision to end reimbursement coverage means that Interpace will not be able to continue offering this test. Specimens for first-line fluid chemistry and PancraGEN testing will not be accepted by Interpace after May 2, 2025.

Rob Renjilian, Chief Commercial Officer for Interpace, stated, “PancraGEN has been offered for over a decade and is well-used by clinicians to aid their diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, helping to inform their optimal management of patients, including the reduction of unnecessary surgeries.” He continued, “We know that clinicians rely on our testing and understand the challenges this decision imposes on the physicians we serve—and on their patients. We will be working with them to help during this transition as best as possible.”

Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace, stated, “It is extremely unfortunate that, despite compelling evidence of the utility of this test, this decision by CMS and Novitas ends reimbursement coverage for PancraGEN. This decision necessitates that we no longer accept pancreatic cyst fluid specimens for testing.” He went on to say, “We highly value the physicians we serve. However, as a publicly traded company, we are obligated to help ensure profitability for our shareholders. Without reimbursement, we cannot continue to offer the PancraGEN test indefinitely, though we will be running the test without reimbursement, for a limited period of time, between April 24, 2025 and May 2, 2025, to allow the Company time to communicate with our customers regarding this situation and to process specimens already in transit to Interpace.” Mr. Burnell then continued, “The loss of Medicare reimbursement also necessitates the restructuring of Interpace. Our plan is in place, and its implementation will continue forward. As stated previously, we believe the Company is sustainable without PancraGEN and we expect that our testing franchise for indeterminate thyroid nodules, ThyGeNEXT® + ThyraMIR®v2, will allow us to continue to remain profitable in 2025 and beyond.”

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has three commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation program (CEP): ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR®v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT®, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification; and RespriDX®, that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN®, a molecular-based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a CEP, whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

