Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Format: One-on-one Meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 3

Location: Boston, MA

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat with Webcast and One-on-one Meetings

Date: Thursday, September 4

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Baird Global Healthcare Conference.

Format: Presentation and One-on-one Meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 9

Location: New York, NY



To access the live webcasts (where available) of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

