Press Releases

Editas Medicine to Host Strategic Update Webinar to Detail Progress Towards 2024 Goals, Including Achievement of Establishing In Vivo Preclinical Proof of Concept

October 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

Webinar to be held on Tuesday, October 22, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that it will host a Company-sponsored webinar on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to share achievement of in vivo preclinical proof of concept data and business development and financial updates.

Webinar Presentation Details:
The live and archived webcast of the Company’s webinar presentation will be accessible through this webcast link, or through the Events & Presentations page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the webinar will be available upon conclusion of the webinar in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Media and Investor Contact: Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Massachusetts Gene editing Data Preclinical Events
