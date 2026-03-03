Edgewise Therapeutics to Present on Sevasemten for the Treatment of Becker Muscular Dystrophy at the 2026 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference

BOULDER, Colo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference. The Company will host a lunch forum with experts presenting Becker natural history data and discussing the need for community and definition of care. New sevasemten data in Becker will also be presented at the conference including from the MESA open-label extension trial. The conference will take place at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Fla., from March 8–11, 2026.

Details of the Edgewise forum and scientific posters at MDA:

Edgewise Lunch Forum Highlighting Becker Natural History, Community Progress, and Multi-Disciplinary Care with Neuromuscular Disease Experts

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026, at noon ET

Title: Elevating Becker Outcomes: Unlocking New Insights, Mobilizing Communities, and Redefining Care

Presenters:

Matthew Wicklund, M.D., FAAN , Professor of Neurology, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology, UT Health San Antonio

, Professor of Neurology, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology, UT Health San Antonio Abby Bronson, M.B.A., Vice President, Patient Advocacy and External Innovation, Edgewise

Vice President, Patient Advocacy and External Innovation, Edgewise Amit Sachdev, M.D., M.S., Associate Chief Medical Officer, MSU Healthcare, Medical Director, Department of Neurology and Assistant Professor, Neuromuscular Medicine, Michigan State University

Moderator: Roxana Donisa Dreghici, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Edgewise

Only conference attendees can register for the forum.

Scientific Posters

Title: Long-term stabilization of function in Becker: Sevasemten prevented functional decline up to 3.5 years in MESA open-label extension (477LB)



Presenter: Craig M. McDonald, M.D., Distinguished Professor and Chair at the UC Davis Health Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a Principal Investigator in CANYON and GRAND CANYON



Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Title: Effects of sevasemten on LVEF and NT-proBNP in adults with Becker muscular dystrophy in CANYON (470LB)



Presenter: Ben Barthel, Ph.D., Edgewise



Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Title: Patient-focused drug development: Understanding the patient experience and meaningful treatment outcomes in Becker muscular dystrophy via interviews (8S)



Presenter: Abby Bronson, Edgewise



Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Title: Female carriers of BMD and DMD mutations show elevated muscle injury proteins, and muscle loss progression is predicted by plasma ART3 concentration (167M)



Presenter: Luuli Tran, Ph.D., Edgewise



Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Posters will be showcased at various times throughout the day in the Exhibit Hall. The full MDA 2026 Conference program is available at mdaconference.org.

The Edgewise presentation and posters will be available on the Edgewise website following the presentations.

About Sevasemten



Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to protect against contraction-induced muscle damage in muscular dystrophies including Becker and Duchenne. Sevasemten presents a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively limit the exaggerated muscle damage caused by the absence or loss of functional dystrophin. Sevasemten has achieved notable regulatory milestones by securing FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of Duchenne, and Fast Track designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne. Further, sevasemten secured the EMA Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne.

For more information on Edgewise's clinical trials, visit the Company's website.

About Edgewise Therapeutics



Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewise-therapeutics-to-present-on-sevasemten-for-the-treatment-of-becker-muscular-dystrophy-at-the-2026-mda-clinical-and-scientific-conference-302701734.html

SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics