Press Releases

EDAP to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

LYON, France, November 6, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 19-21, 2024.

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 8:30-8:55 AM GMT

Location: The Waldorf Hilton London

Webcast: LINK

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Events Europe
