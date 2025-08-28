SUBSCRIBE
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, fireside chat on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:
Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker 
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Massachusetts Events
Dyne Therapeutics
