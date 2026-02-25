Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference , fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA

, fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit , hosting meetings on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Miami, FL

, hosting meetings on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Miami, FL Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum, virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET



A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as a preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

