Press Releases

Dynavax to Participate at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2nd at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

 Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com.

For Investors/Media:

Paul Cox

pcox@dynavax.com

510-665-0499

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-participate-at-the-8th-annual-evercore-healthcare-conference-302620786.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies
