Dynavax Technologies announced Tuesday that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company’s sBLA to include a four-dose regimen of Heplisav-B vaccine for adult hemodialysis patients.
The FDA is looking at four decision deadlines in the coming three weeks, including two for a CAR-T therapy and another for a hepatitis B vaccine.
Clinical results announced this week could expand COVID-19 prevention options for the immunocompromised and vaccine ineligible, as well as those that have already contracted COVID.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for February 2, 2021.
China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is spurning GlaxoSmithKline’s adjuvant vaccine technology in favor of one created by California-based Dynavax Technologies.
Biotech Bay, the bustling biotech industry around San Francisco in California, is home to many biopharma companies developing diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines to fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the virus that causes it, called SARS-CoV-2.
The two companies will evaluate the combination of Sinovac’s chemically inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidate, with Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 16, 2020.
A summary of daily biopharma industry news. Please check out stories that are trending on March 24, 2020.
