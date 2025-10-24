SUBSCRIBE
Dynavax Technologies

Policy
FDA Rejects Dynavax’s Bid to Expand Use of Hepatitis B Vaccine
Dynavax Technologies announced Tuesday that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company’s sBLA to include a four-dose regimen of Heplisav-B vaccine for adult hemodialysis patients.
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Dynavax, Ascendis and BMS
The FDA is looking at four decision deadlines in the coming three weeks, including two for a CAR-T therapy and another for a hepatitis B vaccine.
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Touts Evusheld’s Efficacy in High-Risk Patients
Clinical results announced this week could expand COVID-19 prevention options for the immunocompromised and vaccine ineligible, as well as those that have already contracted COVID.
April 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano, M.S.
Drug Development
2021 Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: February 2
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for February 2, 2021.
February 2, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
Clover Bio Dumps GSK Adjuvant Technology, Will Take Dynavax to Vaccine Dance
China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is spurning GlaxoSmithKline’s adjuvant vaccine technology in favor of one created by California-based Dynavax Technologies.
February 1, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biotech Bay Companies Fighting Against COVID-19
Biotech Bay, the bustling biotech industry around San Francisco in California, is home to many biopharma companies developing diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines to fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the virus that causes it, called SARS-CoV-2.
May 22, 2020
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Business
Dynavax and Sinovac Partner to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
The two companies will evaluate the combination of Sinovac’s chemically inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidate, with Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018.
April 16, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: April 16
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 16, 2020.
April 16, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug Development
Biopharma Industry News for March 24: Update on the Novel Coronavirus
A summary of daily biopharma industry news. Please check out stories that are trending on March 24, 2020.
March 24, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Dynavax to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 5, 2025
October 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Dynavax Presents Positive Topline Data from Part 1 of Phase 1/2 Trial for Shingles Vaccine Candidate at IDWeek 2025 and Announces Initiation of Part 2 of Trial
October 21, 2025
 · 
6 min read
Dynavax to Participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
August 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Dynavax Announces Positive Topline Phase 1/2 Results Supporting Potential Best-in-Class Shingles Vaccine Profile
August 22, 2025
 · 
9 min read
Dynavax Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
August 8, 2025
 · 
17 min read
Dynavax to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025
July 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Dynavax Stockholders Elect All Dynavax Director Nominees at 2025 Annual Meeting
June 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Dynavax Urges Stockholders to Support Its Director Nominees at June 11 Annual Meeting
June 9, 2025
 · 
10 min read
Dynavax to Present at William Blair’s 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
May 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Dynavax Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Superior Strategy and Board That is Delivering Strong Financial Results and Significant Long-Term Value
May 13, 2025
 · 
9 min read
