Drug Farm and Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. Enter into Option Agreement for First-In-Class Innate Immunity Agonist, DF-006 to Treat Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Cancer

Drug Farm enters into clinical collaboration with Amoytop

SHANGHAI, China & XIAMEN, China & ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drug Farm, a private biotechnology company utilizing genetics and artificial intelligence technologies to discover and develop innovative, immune-modulating therapies, today announced that it has entered into an option agreement with Amoytop. The two parties will engage in clinical collaboration with Drug Farm’s first-in-class ALPK1 agonist, DF-006 in the field of ​hepatitis B and hepatocellular cancer in the ​Greater China region (Mainland China, Taiwan region, Hong Kong, and Macau).

DF-006 is an orally administered ALPK1 agonist immunomodulator that potently stimulates local, innate immunity in the liver1. DF-006 has successfully completed single and multiple ascending dose (MAD) evaluation in healthy volunteers, and MAD evaluation in virologically suppressed HBeAg negative chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients where encouraging anti-HBV activity was observed2.

Dr. Tony, Xu, COO, Drug Farm, said: "DF-006 has a novel mechanism of action that is uniquely able to stimulate innate immunity in the liver to fight hepatitis B infection and hepatocellular cancer. In preclinical studies, DF-006 has shown enhanced efficacy against hepatitis B when combined with interferon-alpha. We look forward to assessing the clinical combination of DF-006 and Amoytop’s approved drug, PEGBING® as a potential new therapeutic regimen that may improve functional cure in hepatitis B patients.”

Mr. Sun Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amoytop, said: "Amoytop is dedicated to becoming the leading company developing a functional cure for CHB. PEGBING®-based therapy has already demonstrated significant enhancement of functional cure rates across diverse HBV-infected populations. Through investigational research of a novel, innovative drug DF-006, we offer the potential for sustained functional cure with significant reduction of risk for hepatocellular cancer.”

About Drug Farm

Drug Farm is a private biotechnology Company developing innovative treatments targeting innate immunity for hepatitis B, heart and kidney diseases, and ROSAH (retinal dystrophy, optic nerve edema, splenomegaly, anhidrosis and headache) syndrome. Drug Farm's unique IDInVivo platform combines breakthrough technologies in genetics and AI to discover new treatments. IDInVivo technology allows the direct assessment of gene targets in living animals with intact immune systems. Using the IDInVivo platform, Drug Farm has identified novel innate immunity pathways and targets and is now rapidly advancing multiple first-in-class drug candidates into clinical development. For more information please visit: https://www.drug-farm.com.

Reference:

About Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company and a listed company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (SSE STAR Market) in China, specializing in R&D, manufacturing and marketing of regular and long-acting recombinant protein drugs. Focusing on the R&D of immune-related cytokine medicines, Amoytop is committed to becoming a leader in solving cytokine medicine-based systemic immune problems, providing better solutions for major diseases (such as viral hepatitis, malignant tumors) and immunotherapy.

