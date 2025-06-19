Dizal Completes Enrollment for its Phase III Pivotal Study of Sunvozertinib vs. Platinum Doublet in Treatment Naïve NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon20 Insertional Mutations

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizal announced the completion of patient enrollment for its WU-KONG28 clinical trial: a multinational, randomized phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of sunvozertinib versus platinum-based doublet chemotherapies as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins).

EGFR exon20ins have been difficult to treat due to their unique spatial conformation, diverse mutation subtypes, and high heterogeneity. Patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC face a poor prognosis and limited treatment options due to the limited efficacy of first- to third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

Sunvozertinib, the only oral treatment for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins approved, has demonstrated significant efficacy and a favorable safety profile in this patient population. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) have granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to sunvozertinib for the treatment of EGFR exon20ins NSCLC.

WU-KONG28 is a phase III, multinational, randomized clinical trial investigating sunvozertinib compared to platinum-based doublet chemotherapies in treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins. The study is being conducted across 16 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

At the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, Dizal reported that sunvozertinib, as a single oral agent, achieved 100% reduction of target lesions, a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 78.6%, and a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.4 months, in treatment-naïve patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. In addition, sunvozertinib also demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile compaired to other EGFR TKIs.

Sunvozertinib is approved in China for the treatment of relapsed and refractory NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. U.S. FDA granted priority review for its NDA for the same indication with a PDUFA date of July 7, 2025.

About sunvozertinib (DZD9008)

Sunvozertinib is an irreversible EGFR inhibitor discovered by Dizal scientists targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. In August 2023, sunvozertinib received approval from NMPA to treat advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins after platinum-based chemotherapies. The approval is based on the results of WU-KONG6 study, the pivotal study of sunvozertinib in platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. In addition, sunvozertinib also demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing, T790M, and uncommon mutations (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), as well as HER2 exon20ins.

Sunvozertinib showed a well-tolerated and manageable safety profile in the clinic. The most common drug-related TEAEs (treatment-emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable.

Two global pivotal studies are ongoing in ≥ 2nd line (WU-KONG1 Part B) and 1st line setting (WU-KONG28), respectively, in NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.

Pre-clinical and clinical results of sunvozertinib were published in peer-reviewed journals Cancer Discovery and The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

About Dizal

Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs worldwide. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with two approved drugs and multiple assets in global pivotal studies. To learn more about Dizal, please visit www.dizalpharma.com, or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turnout to be incorrect.

Contacts



Investor Relations: ir@dizalpharma.com



Business Development: bd@dizalpharma.com



Media Contact: pr@dizalpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dizal-completes-enrollment-for-its-phase-iii-pivotal-study-of-sunvozertinib-vs-platinum-doublet-in-treatment-naive-nsclc-patients-with-egfr-exon20-insertional-mutations-302486187.html

SOURCE Dizal Pharmaceutical