SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will present at three upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA): Corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 5th at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL): Fireside chat on Monday, March 10th at 2:20 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL): Fireside chat on Thursday, March 13th at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Disc management will be participating in investor meetings during each of the above conferences, as well as the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit in Miami, FL. The Jefferies meetings take place on Tuesday, March 11th.

Live webcasts of the corporate presentation and fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi
Deerfield Group
peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac