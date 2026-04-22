Disc Medicine Announces Oral Presentation of Data from RALLY-MF Phase 2 Trial of DISC-0974 in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Anemia at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from the RALLY-MF Phase 2 trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) in an oral abstract session at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held in Chicago, IL on May 29-June 2, 2026.

“Initial data from the RALLY-MF trial showed anemia response rates that are unprecedented in the hard-to-treat myelofibrosis population,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc Medicine. “We look forward to bringing a more complete dataset, with additional data from patients receiving transfusions, to the ASCO stage.”

The abstract will be published online on the ASCO conference website on May 21, 2026. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the abstract published will contain previously presented data, and new data and analyses are reserved for presentation at the conference.

DISC-0974 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

Details of Oral Presentation:

Abstract Number: 6501

Abstract Title: RALLY-MF: Initial efficacy of a phase 2 study of DISC-0974, an anti-hemojuvelin antibody, to treat anemia in myelofibrosis.

Session Type/Title: Oral Abstract Session - Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2026, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the projected timelines for the presentation of DISC-0974 data. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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