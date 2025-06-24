DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke, today announced its upcoming addition as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27.

The Russell 3000 Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000, measuring the performance of the small-cap segment. These indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

“DiaMedica’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes marks an important milestone in our company’s journey,” said Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. “This recognition enhances our visibility among the broader investment community, supports increased institutional interest and ownership in our stock and serves as strong validation of our team’s ability drive value for our shareholders.”

DM199 for Preeclampsia KOL Replay

DiaMedica also recently hosted a preeclampsia webinar featuring Prof. Baha Sibai, MD (University of Texas) Prof. Stephen Tong, MD, PhD (The University of Melbourne), Prof. Susan Walker, MD, PhD (The University of Melbourne), and who discussed the unmet need and current treatment landscape for preeclampsia (PE), a life-threatening pregnancy associated vascular disorder with no approved therapeutics. The Company plans to announce top-line Phase 2 results by mid-July. Click this link to listen to the replay

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

