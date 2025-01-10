Diakonos Oncology to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakonos Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging proprietary dendritic cell technology to address critical and unmet therapeutic needs in late-stage and aggressive cancers, announced that it will present its latest developments at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA from January 13-15, 2025. Biotech Showcase is a premier event for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies to highlight their innovation and connect with global investors and engage with executives from prominent biopharmaceutical interests.

Diakonos Oncology will be represented by President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Hartenbach, who will be presenting on recent corporate milestones and research developments, including lead product DOC1021, a unique autologous dendritic cell vaccine (DCV), which will begin enrolling patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial for glioblastoma (GBM) in H1 2025 at leading treatment centers across the US.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2025

Date: January 15, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

“Our unique cellular vaccine product targets the complete tumor antigen profile and induces powerful memory T cell responses against some of the most aggressive cancers,” said Mr. Hartenbach. “We are excited to share the latest clinical data, which continues to exceed expectations with ongoing patient survival, and to present our plans for future trials in new indications.”

To learn more about the event, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email pr@diakonosoncology.com.

About DOC1021

DOC1021 is a novel autologous dendritic cell vaccine (DCV) that initiates a potent cytotoxic T H 1 immune response against a patient’s cancer through the company’s proprietary double loading technology. This unique approach unlocks a synergistic tumor killing response driven by dual protein and RNA antigen sourcing, and it allows targeting of the complete cancer antigen profile. This approach has demonstrated an excellent safety profile and does not require myelosuppressive preconditioning chemotherapy or high dose IL-2 administration.

In addition to the lead GBM study, DOC1021 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) that will complete enrollment later this year. Diakonos has received Fast Track designations from the FDA for both the GBM and PDAC programs. The company has also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based out of Houston, TX, Diakonos Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy and focusing on difficult-to-treat indications, including glioblastoma (GBM). DOC1021 is also in clinical testing for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), with a refractory melanoma study expected to begin later this year. For more information visit: www.diakonosoncology.com.

