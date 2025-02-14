Devonian Announces the Filing of a New Provisional Patent Application Relating to the Use of Thykamine™ for Treating Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devonian Health Group Inc. (“Devonian” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage corporation focused on developing unique solutions to inflammatory diseases, announces the filing of a new provisional patent application directed to the use of Thykamine™ for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), such as MASH.





Backed by in vivo data, the provisional patent application displays the potential effectiveness of thylakoid extracts in treating and slowing the progression of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), such as MASH.

“The filing of this new provisional patent application is another pivotal component of our broad strategy of expanding our already list of patents. Importantly, this filing is timely as we look to demonstrate the potential broad application of our technology,” said Dr. André P. Boulet, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company.

About MASLD/MASH1,2

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) (formerly metabolic (dysfunction) associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)) is the most common form of chronic liver disease with a worldwide prevalence of 20-30%. It is represented by fat accumulation in the liver, a condition that is commonly associated with features of the metabolic syndrome (MetS), such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension.

MASLD progresses to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the hallmarks of which are inflammation, hepatocellular ballooning, and subsequent worsening fibrosis. Left untreated, MASH can ultimately progress to cirrhosis of the liver and hepatocellular carcinoma, liver failure and death.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are covered by patents issued in several North American, European and Asian countries.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Inc., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com

