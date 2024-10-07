Devonian Announces Amendment to its Articles of Amalgamation and Resignation of its Interim Chief Financial Officer

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Devonian currently has one class of shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”): the subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) which carry one vote per share. The Amended Articles will: (i) create a new class of shares, consisting of an unlimited number of common shares (the “Common Shares”) which will carry one vote per share, (ii) convert each issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Share into Common Shares, and (iii) after giving effect to the above-mentioned, repeal the following classes of shares of the Corporation and the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attached:

an unlimited number of Multiple Voting of the Corporation; an unlimited number of Exchangeable Voting Shares of the Corporation; and an unlimited number of Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation.

(collectively, the “Reclassification”).

The Reclassification is expected to take effect on October 10, 2024. All Subordinate Voting Shares are expected to be delisted from the Exchange prior to the opening of markets on October 10, 2024, while the Common Shares are expected to trade on the Exchange at the opening of markets on October 10, 2024, under the current symbol “GSD”. Following the Reclassification, the shareholders of the Subordinate Voting Shares will not need to take any action to receive the Common Shares.

In addition, all security-based plans of the Corporation will cover Common Shares of the Corporation as of the Reclassification date.

Resignation of the Interim Chief Financial Officer

The Corporation also announced the resignation of Ms. Colette Laurin as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective January 5, 2025, to pursue personal interests. The Corporation would like to thank Ms. Laurin for her tireless efforts and valuable contributions throughout her term and wishes her much success in her future endeavors. The Corporation has begun a process to find a replacement for Ms. Laurin.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Inc., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Devonian is traded publicly on the Exchange (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

