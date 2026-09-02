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Design Therapeutics to Participate in 2026 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the 2026 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com.The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following each presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, and DT-818, for myotonic dystrophy type-1, the company is advancing a program in Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com


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