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Design Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast to Review Data from RESTORE-FA Trial of DT-216P2 for Friedreich’s Ataxia on Monday, May 18, 2026

May 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, will announce data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 RESTORE-FA trial evaluating DT-216P2 in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) on Monday, May 18, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, and DT-818, for myotonic dystrophy type-1, the company is advancing a program in Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com


Southern California Data Events Phase 1 Phase 2 Friedreich’s ataxia
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