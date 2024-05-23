SUBSCRIBE
Friedreich’s ataxia

Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Friedreich’s ataxia
Lexeo’s Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise for Friedreich’s Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
Lexeo Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy reduces left ventricular volume and wall thickness in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, according to a small study.
July 15, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A hand holding syringe and pills over an
Drug Development
Opinion: Larimar Could Compete with Biogen in Friedreich’s Ataxia
Phase II data indicate Larimar Therapeutics’ injectable therapy nomlabofusp could go head-to-head in the market with Biogen’s Skyclarys.
April 21, 2024
3 min read
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: Diverse Group Over Colorful Abstract Bac
Rare Disease Drug Development Urgently Needs More Funding, Experts Say
Despite recent investment and breakthroughs for rare diseases such as Friedreich’s ataxia and progeria, experts say helping patients with rare diseases will require cross-sector support.
February 28, 2024
6 min read
Nadia Bey
Pictured: A physician stands with a family against
Turning to Patients to Help Drive Rare Disease Drug Development
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
February 22, 2024
9 min read
Shawna Williams