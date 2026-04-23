SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dentsply Sirona to Host First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 5

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its first quarter 2026 financial results. Financial earnings materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com prior to the call.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The live webcast link and call information will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register here. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


North Carolina Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
USA Map with red pins featuring the Carolinas, specifically Raleigh Durham. Could be used to showcase store locations or represent many locations.
Manufacturing
AbbVie commits $1.4B to NC plant in its largest-ever single campus investment
April 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.
Earnings
With nearly a quarter billion in Q1, J&J targets $100B revenue in 2026
April 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hands holding binoculars. Concept of search, research or strategy for business. The eyes look forward through the lens. Vector illustration for web or user interface.
Earnings
On steadier ground, pharma heads into Q1 earnings with deals top of mind
April 14, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong