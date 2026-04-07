DELFI Diagnostics to Showcase Whole-Genome cfDNA Platform Advances in Cancer Detection and Monitoring at AACR 2026 Annual Meeting

Five poster presentations span lung cancer early detection, immunotherapy response prediction, cancer subtyping, treatment monitoring, and next-generation sequencing platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc., developer of innovative blood-based tests that leverage whole-genome cell-free DNA (cfDNA) assays for cancer detection and monitoring, today announced it will present five poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 17–22, 2026 in San Diego, CA. The presentations highlight advances across DELFI's platform, including lung cancer subtyping, immunotherapy response prediction, the clinical utility of ctDNA-based molecular response, treatment monitoring on ultra high-throughput, next-generation sequencing platforms, and colorectal cancer treatment response monitoring.

"This year's AACR presentations reflect the breadth and maturity of our AI-driven, computational platform," said Susan Tousi, CEO. "From early detection to treatment monitoring, we're generating clinical evidence across the cancer continuum that reinforces the power of genome-wide cfDNA analysis combined with AI. These five abstracts represent meaningful contributions from our team and our academic collaborators at Johns Hopkins and the Netherlands Cancer Institute."

Poster Presentations at AACR 2026

Sunday, April 19 | 2:00–5:00 PM PT



Cell-Free DNA Fragmentome Profiles Predict Immunotherapy Response

Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Poster Section 44, Board 15 | Abstract #1134

Presenter: Valsamo Anagnostou, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University

Lung Cancer Subtyping Using Cell-Free DNA Fragmentomes and Protein Biomarkers

Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Poster Section 44, Board 16 | Abstract #1135

Presenter: Laurel Millberg, MSc, DELFI Diagnostics

Clinical Utility of Landmark ctDNA Molecular Response as an Early Indicator of Immunotherapy Outcomes in Lung Cancer

Session: Liquid Biopsy: Multi-Analyte and Multi-Omic

Poster Section 5, Board 17 | Abstract #110

Presenter: Jaime Wehr, MS, Johns Hopkins University

Monday, April 20 | 2:00–5:00 PM PT



Enhanced cfDNA Fragmentation-Based Treatment Monitoring on the Ultima Genomics Platform

Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 3

Poster Section 45, Board 24 | Abstract #3863

Presenter: Laurel Millberg, MSc, DELFI Diagnostics

Tuesday, April 21 | 9:00 AM–12:00 PM PT



Cell-Free DNA Fragmentomes for Treatment Response Monitoring in Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: The DOLPHIN Study

Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Poster Section 45, Board 20 | Abstract #5325

Presenter: Denise van Steijn, MSc, Netherlands Cancer Institute

The five presentations reflect the expanding clinical evidence base for DELFI's technology platform, which uses AI and machine learning to analyze genome-wide patterns of cell-free DNA fragmentation in blood. The research spans early detection, cancer subtyping, immunotherapy response prediction, and treatment monitoring across multiple cancer types and sequencing platforms.

In early detection, DELFI has clinically validated FirstLook Lung, a blood-based test designed to improve early detection of lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. New data being presented at AACR 2026 extend the platform's capabilities into lung cancer subtyping and immunotherapy response prediction, demonstrating how fragmentation patterns and protein biomarkers can provide clinical insights beyond initial detection.

On the treatment-monitoring front, DELFI-TF*, the company's tumor-fraction-based monitoring solution, continues to generate clinical validation data across cancer types. The DOLPHIN study presentation describes a multicenter, prospective, observational study from the Netherlands Cancer Institute that examines new potential applications for cfDNA-based treatment response monitoring in ~500 colorectal cancer patients treated with systemic chemotherapy.

Additionally, new DELFI-TF data generated on the Ultima Genomics platform underscore the adaptability of DELFI's core genomics technology and identify promising avenues for performance enhancement in future product generations.

"We are excited to present our latest work in early detection, treatment monitoring, subtyping, and technology innovation, " said Amoolya Singh, PhD, Chief Technology Officer. "We continue to believe that the sensitivity, low cost, and versatility of our technical approach position us well for continued scientific discovery and product development."

Attendees are invited to visit DELFI Diagnostics at Booth #1711 or request a meeting at https://about.delfidiagnostics.com/aacr2026/. For more information about DELFI's fragmentomics platform, visit www.delfidiagnostics.com.

*The DELFI-TF Assay and related services are for Research Purposes Only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures or applications.

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are convenient, accessible, and reliable, offering a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI's proprietary technology leverages advanced AI to analyze patterns of circulating cell-free DNA fragments in the blood, an approach known as fragmentomics, to help detect lung cancer with high sensitivity. FirstLook Lung, the first commercially available blood-based screening test for lung cancer in the United States, serves individuals eligible for lung cancer screening through a simple blood draw that integrates with routine blood work. With a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent, the test identifies individuals at elevated risk for lung cancer, including early-stage disease, and guides them toward follow-up with guideline-recommended low-dose CT. Through novel health system partnerships, DELFI is pioneering electronic medical record (EMR) integration that makes blood-based testing available to historically underserved populations. FirstLook Lung has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

DELFI-Tumor Fraction (DELFI-TF) is a liquid biopsy research service for monitoring late-stage cancer patients during their course of treatment. As a versatile precision medicine platform, DELFI-TF provides a non-invasive, tissue-free, and tumor-agnostic quantitative estimate of tumor burden at the time of the blood draw. Based on the standard DELFI cfDNA assay, DELFI-TF overcomes many of the barriers of currently available monitoring products such as cost, turnaround time, sensitivity, and tissue biopsy, while maintaining market-level performance. DELFI-TF provides critical therapeutic monitoring insights across all solid cancer and treatment types by establishing molecular profiles, tracking therapeutic effectiveness, and identifying emerging resistance patterns earlier than traditional methods. DELFI-TF has not been cleared or approved by the FDA and is intended for research use only.

To learn more about DELFI Diagnostics, visit DELFIDiagnostics.com

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