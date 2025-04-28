DELFI Diagnostics to Present Early Detection and Advanced Cancer Monitoring Technology Updates at AACR Annual Meeting

Fragmentomics pioneer showcases DELFI-TF treatment monitoring solution alongside early detection capabilities at a premier oncology research event

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc ., developer of innovative blood-based tests that leverage cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragmentomics for cancer detection and monitoring, today announced its team is presenting at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. DELFI is showcasing its groundbreaking DELFI-TF technology for treatment response monitoring alongside its early detection capabilities.

"Our presentations at AACR highlight how DELFI's fragmentomics platform is transforming both early cancer detection and treatment monitoring," said Victor E. Velculescu, MD, PhD, DELFI Diagnostics Founder and Board Director. "The DELFI technology represents a paradigm shift in how we detect cancer by combining genome-wide fragmentomics of DNA in the blood with AI algorithms for high sensitivity in the screening setting as well as for noninvasively measuring treatment efficacy in advanced cancer patients. "

DELFI is presenting multiple podium and poster sessions at AACR, including:

Genomic and fragmentomic landscapes of cell-free DNA for early cancer detection presented by Victor E. Velculescu, MD, PhD

Tuesday, April 29 , 11:06 AM - 11:26 AM CT

, Room S100 BC (Grand Ballroom BC) - McCormick Place South

Leveraging the cfDNA fragmentome to predict immunotherapy response presented by Valsamo Anagnostou, MD, PhD

Monday, April 28 , 3:05 PM - 3:20 PM CT

, Room S105 - McCormick Place South

Analysis of lung cancer clinical characteristics using cell-free DNA fragmentomes presented by Lorenzo Rinaldi, PhD

Monday, April 28 , 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

, Section 28, Poster 29

Cell-free DNA fragmentomes for treatment response monitoring in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer: the DOLPHIN study presented by Denise E. Van Steijn

Monday, April 28 , 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT

, Section 29, Poster 6

DELFI Diagnostics has clinically validated FirstLook Lung, its blood test designed to improve early detection of lung cancer, which remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. At the AACR Annual Meeting, DELFI will present research data on early detection in additional cancer types, including liver, ovarian, and other cancers.

In addition to the company's early detection efforts, DELFI launched the DELFI-TF* research service in February 2024. DELFI-TF actively guides critical oncology drug development decisions at five top 20 pharmaceutical companies. The technology is designed to deliver critical insights at every stage of the metastatic cancer journey, from baseline assessment and response monitoring to resistance detection and continuous insight across all treatment lines. Requiring just 800µl of plasma, DELFI-TF offers a mutation-independent monitoring solution with a 99% success rate and results typically available in 10-14 business days.

DELFI-TF's performance has been validated through clinical studies across multiple cancers, including colorectal, lung, pancreatic, breast, melanoma, and head and neck. It has demonstrated its ability to quantify tumor burden without requiring mutation profiling. This strongly correlates with Mutant Allele Frequency (MAF) measurements even when specific mutations are undetectable.

"Lack of efficacy is still the most common reason for Oncology Phase II clinical trials to fail during development, demonstrating the need for improved methods for detection of efficacy of new medical entities in early clinical trials," said Nicholas C. Dracopoli, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder. "DELFI-TF offers pharmaceutical developers a streamlined, cost-effective solution for monitoring treatment response earlier and more efficiently than traditional methods."

To learn more about DELFI Diagnostics and its innovative fragmentomics platform, visit them at AACR Booth #2060 or visit www.delfidiagnostics.com .

*The DELFI-TF Assay and related services are for Research Purposes Only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures or applications.

About DELFI Diagnostics



DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics, and have the potential to save lives on a global scale. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. The test is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. The DELFI platform applies advanced machine-learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to assess individuals' cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. FirstLook Lung uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

