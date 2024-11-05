Defence Announces Extension of Private Placement, Continues Development of Its Radiopharmaceuticals and ADC Programs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce that it has received a 30-day extension approval from Canadian Securities Exchange to extend the closing for the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the “Offering”). Under the first tranche of the Offering which closed on October 30, 2024, the Company sold 1,550,000 Units for gross proceeds of $775,000.

The Company wished to inform that a portion of the upcoming tranche of financing will be allocated to further develop Defence’s preclinical radiopharmaceuticals program as well as the ADCs program using its proprietary Accum® technology platform. Those two very promising programs are at the center of Defence’s preclinical development, and both have similar objectives which are to deliver the radioactivity/drugs specifically and more precisely to cancer cells, resulting in increasing the efficacy to treat cancers, with potentially to significantly reducing the dosing and causing less sides effects for the benefit of the cancer patients.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

