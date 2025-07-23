Châtillon, France, July 22, 2025

DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of James Briggs as Chief Human Resources Officer

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of James Briggs as its Chief Human Resources Officer, succeeding Caroline Daniere. An experienced human capital executive, James will lead key initiatives as DBV transitions from a development-stage biotechnology company to a potential commercial organization. Mr. Briggs will report directly to Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of the Executive Committee.

“I want to thank Caroline for her extraordinary leadership and express sincere gratitude for the teams she has built and the culture she has cultivated,” said Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. "Like Caroline, James has a rare eye for talent and ability to find the right people-driven solutions. His proven track record in driving enterprise value through talent strategy and organizational transformation will be invaluable as we scale our operations and prepare for potential commercialization."

Most recently, Mr. Briggs served as Partner at East Bay Human Capital, a human resources consulting firm specializing in human capital strategy, change management, and organizational design. Previously, he held several executive roles, including Chief Executive Officer at MNG Health, where he led the successful turnaround and sale of the healthcare technology company. He also served as Chief Human Resources Officer at multiple organizations, including Ciox Health and Ikaria Inc.

"This is a pivotal moment for DBV as we prepare to transition from our clinical development focus to building the infrastructure and capabilities needed for commercial success," said James Briggs. "I'm excited to join this talented leadership team and help build upon the organizational foundation that will support our mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients who need them most."

Mr. Briggs holds a Master's degree in Human Relations and a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Six Sigma Green Belt.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

