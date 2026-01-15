DANA FOUNDATION APPOINTS KELSEY MARTIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin brings expertise in philanthropy, higher education, and neuroscience research

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dana Foundation, a private foundation advancing neuroscience that connects brain research to real-world needs, values, and experiences, is pleased to welcome Kelsey Martin, M.D., Ph.D., to its board of directors. Through her career spanning philanthropy, academic medicine, and research, Martin offers a deep understanding of neuroscience from basic discovery through clinical application and will be an asset to the Foundation as it works to strengthen neuroscience for the public good.

"Dr. Kelsey Martin's leadership across prominent institutions in science and philanthropy speaks to her ability to guide complex organizations with clarity and purpose," said Steven E. Hyman, M.D., chair of the board. "We are honored to welcome her insights as we advance the Foundation's mission to ensure that neuroscience research delivers meaningful benefits for people and society."

Martin is executive vice president of the autism and neuroscience programs at the Simons Foundation. In this role, she supports large-scale basic neuroscience and autism research around the globe. She is also a professor emeritus on active recall in the department of biological chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where her research lab studies the molecular and cell biology of long-term memory with a focus on how experience alters connectivity between neurons. Her laboratory pioneered studies on the regulation of gene expression within neurons during long-term memory formation, highlighting a critical role for signaling between the synapse and nucleus and for local regulation of protein synthesis at the synapse.

Deeply committed to academic medicine, Martin served as dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA from 2015-2021. As dean, she established programs in precision health and computational medicine, founded a master's program in genetic counseling, and developed a series of interdepartmental research initiatives covering basic through clinical research.

Among her service roles, Martin is president of the Board of Directors of the McKnight Endowment Fund for Neuroscience and is a member of the Board of Directors of the W. M. Keck Foundation, National Academy of Medicine Council, and HHMI Scientific Review Board. She was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine in 2016, and to the National Academy of Sciences in 2024.

"Dr. Martin brings unique perspective from several sectors essential to advancing our mission," said Caroline Montojo, Ph.D., president of the Dana Foundation. "Her deep expertise in cross-disciplinary research and university leadership, combined with her strong commitment to patients and families, will help ensure our work stays true to our human-centered approach."

Prior to serving as dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine, Martin was a member of the UCLA faculty, joining in 1999, after undertaking postdoctoral training in neurobiology with Nobel Laureate Eric Kandel at Columbia University. She completed her M.D. and Ph.D. in molecular biophysics and chemistry from Yale University in 1992, following service as a public health Peace Corps volunteer in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She received a B.A. in English from Harvard University.

"I am honored to join the Dana Foundation Board of Directors," said Martin. "I look forward to working with the team to advance neuroscience in ways that are scientifically rigorous, socially responsible, and relevant to the people it serves."

Martin joins the following members of the Dana Foundation Board of Directors: Steven E. Hyman, M.D., Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Ph.D., Elizabeth Hewitt, Paula Kerger, Hildegarde E. Mahoney, Husseini Manji, M.D., FRCPC, and Caroline Montojo, Ph.D.

The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience and society, a human-centered neuroscience paradigm that connects brain research to real-world needs, values, and experiences. It brings together students, scientists, practitioners, and communities to reflect on assumptions, share expertise, and ensure that neuroscience serves people in meaningful and socially responsible ways.

