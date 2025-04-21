SUBSCRIBE
DAAN Biotherapeutics and GC Cell Sign Exclusive Technology Transfer Agreement for Tumor Antigen-Specific Antibody Sequence to Advance CAR-T and CAR-NK Cell Therapies

April 21, 2025 
1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAAN Biotherapeutics, a leading innovative drug development company specializing in T-Cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with GC Cell, a gene and cell therapy firm, for the tumor antigen-specific antibody sequence. The agreement grants GC Cell exclusive rights to utilize DAAN Biotherapeutics’ antibody sequence in the research and development of CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T cell) and CAR-NK (chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell) therapies.

The antibody at the center of the agreement targets a tumor antigen that is highly overexpressed in major solid cancers, including lung and colorectal cancers, and this antigen has continually been used by several pharmaceutical companies in the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The antibody provided by DAAN Biotherapeutics offers enhanced specificity compared to existing antibodies, allowing itself to be positioned as a promising candidate for cell therapies. This increased precision is expected to significantly reduce side effects while improving therapeutic outcomes, making it a more effective option than existing treatments. The combination of GC Cell’s advanced CAR cell-therapy technology and DAAN Biotherapeutics’ antibody technology is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of CAR cell therapies.

The licensing deal includes an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to development and commercialization stages, and royalties based on future sales. Specific financial and contractual details remain confidential to safeguard proprietary technologies and business strategies. Both companies view this collaboration as a pivotal step toward the commercialization of cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Byoung-Chul Cho, MD, the CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, stated, “We will continue to innovate our technologies to develop cancer treatments that will change the lives of patients.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daan-biotherapeutics-and-gc-cell-sign-exclusive-technology-transfer-agreement-for-tumor-antigen-specific-antibody-sequence-to-advance-car-t-and-car-nk-cell-therapies-302433210.html

SOURCE DAAN Biotherapeutics

