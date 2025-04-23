Cytovation Raises US$6m to Advance Phase 2 Development of CY-101 in Adrenocortical Carcinoma to First Clinical Readouts

New funds provided largely by existing investors, led by Sandwater

Phase 2 trial to be delivered through novel agreement between Cytovation, Cancer Research UK and the Norwegian Cancer Society

New preclinical data highlighting potential of CY-101 in ACC and other cancer types driven by a dysfunctional Wnt/β-catenin pathway, including colorectal cancer, to be presented at AACR annual meeting





Bergen, Norway, April 23, 2025 – Cytovation ASA, a clinical stage oncology company focused on the development of its first-in-class bifunctional peptide CY-101, announces that it has raised NOK62 million (US$6m) largely from existing investors, led by Sandwater.

These funds will be used to advance CY-101 into a multi-national Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with adrenocortical carcinoma due to start in late 2025 and with first clinical readouts expected in 2026. The trial will be conducted through a partnership between Cytovation, Cancer Research UK and the Norwegian Cancer Society under an agreement announced in January 2025 (click here for press release).

CY-101, a membranolytic inhibitor of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, has demonstrated early signs of antitumor activity in the Phase 1 CICILIA trial – particularly in tumors with dysregulated Wnt/β-catenin signaling.

New preclinical data being presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting (Chicago, IL; April 25-30, 2025) by Cytovation and its collaborators at the Luxembourg Institute of Health, provide further insights into the mechanistic basis of CY-101’s activity.

The studies, conducted in in vivo immune-refractory models of ACC, colorectal carcinoma (CRC) and melanoma, demonstrated that CY-101 eliminates ACC and CRC tumors, enhances the efficacy of anti-PD-1 activity and triggers a systemic antitumor immune response.

These findings support the potential of CY-101 as a novel therapeutic for difficult-to-treat cancers such as ACC, and more broadly for tumors with dysregulated Wnt/β-catenin signaling, like CRC and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), among others.

“As we continue to explore the novel mechanism of action of CY-101 and its translation into meaningful clinical activity, our conviction in its potential to address tumors driven by the Wnt/β-catenin pathway only grows stronger,” said Lars Prestegarden, CEO of Cytovation. “We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, whose confidence – alongside the strength of our outstanding partners – positions us well to advance CY-101 into Phase 2 trials and generate impactful clinical data.”

Poster Presentation at AACR

Title CY-101 Inhibits Tumor Growth and Improves Anti-PD-1 Immunotherapy in Beta-Catenin-Driven Tumors

Poster Number 2231

Session Title PO.IM01.02 - Modulation of Tumor Microenvironment: Enhancing Immunogenicity and Counteracting Suppression

Date / Time April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm Central Time

Authors Margaux Poussard et al.

Link to abstract Abstract 2231 Cytovation-AACR

Link to ePoster Poster 2231 Cytovation-AACR (available from 12pm CT on April 28)





About Cytovation

Cytovation ASA is a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of CY-101, a first-in-class bifunctional immunotherapy.

CY-101 has a unique dual mechanism of action, specifically eliminating cancer cells by targeting the cell membrane and releasing neo-antigens, and by inhibiting the Wnt/β-catenin oncogenic pathway to restrict tumor growth and reverse immune exclusion associated with β-catenin expression. Dysregulation of this pathway has been associated with several different cancer types including colon, liver, uterine, lung and ovarian cancer, among others. This dual mode of action induces a systemic, tumor-specific immune response.

For more information, please visit www.cytovation.com.

