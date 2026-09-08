Cytospire Therapeutics Appoints Highly Experienced Immuno-Oncology Leader, Sumeet Ambarkhane, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Sumeet Ambarkhane, M.D. Chief Medical Officer, Cytospire

Dr Ambarkhane brings proven 20+ year track record advancing innovative cancer therapies through clinical development and regulatory approval

Appointment strengthens Cytospire's executive leadership team as the Company prepares CYT X300 for first-in-human clinical studies

LONDON, UK – 08 September 2026 – Cytospire Therapeutics Limited ("Cytospire"), a UK-based biotechnology company developing differentiated multispecific immune cell engager antibodies designed to enhance and direct the activity of the body's own immune system, today announces the appointment of Sumeet Ambarkhane, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr Ambarkhane is a physician-scientist and biotechnology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the US and Europe spanning clinical medicine, drug development, regulatory strategy and commercialisation. He joins Cytospire as the Company advances CYT X300, its lead pan-gamma delta T cell engager programme, towards clinical development as a potential treatment for EGFR-positive solid tumours, such as colorectal, head and neck and non-small cell lung cancers.

Most recently, Dr Ambarkhane served as CMO of Pathios Therapeutics, where he led the clinical development strategy for the company's immuno-oncology pipeline, including early clinical development of its lead programme, PTT-4256. Prior to Pathios, he was CMO at Alligator Bioscience, where he played a key role in advancing the company's tumour-directed immuno-oncology portfolio and supporting the progression of mitazalimab towards Phase 3 development in pancreatic cancer.

Earlier in his career, Dr Ambarkhane served as Senior Global Program Medical Director at MorphoSys, where he led clinical development activities for tafasitamab (Monjuvi®/Minjuvi®) from early through confirmatory development, regulatory approvals in major markets and the global development collaboration for various B-cell malignancies with Incyte Pharmaceuticals. He also held positions of increasing responsibility at UCB across immunology and neurology development programmes.

Dr Ambarkhane obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree and Medical Doctorate degrees in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology from Seth G.S. Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital, University of Mumbai, India.

"Sumeet brings deep immuno-oncology expertise and extensive experience advancing innovative therapies through clinical development and regulatory interactions. His track record of translating promising science into successful clinical programmes will be invaluable as we prepare to bring CYT X300 into the clinic and continue building Cytospire as a leading developer of next-generation immune cell engager therapies," said Natalie Mount, Chief Executive Officer of Cytospire.

"Cytospire has developed a highly differentiated, tumour-targeted approach to engaging gamma delta T cells with the potential to address important limitations of existing immunotherapies," said Dr Sumeet Ambarkhane. "I am excited to join the Company at this important stage in its journey and look forward to working with the team to advance CYT X300 and the broader pipeline towards the clinic, with the goal of delivering meaningful new treatment options for patients with cancer."

About Cytospire Therapeutics

Cytospire is developing an innovative portfolio of differentiated multispecific engager antibodies to enhance and direct the activity of innate and adaptive effector immune cells. Our core technology allows binding and activation of both tissue/tumour and blood resident gamma delta T cells. This opens a path to safer and more efficacious targeting of well-validated antigens that are intractable to CD3 T cell engagers due to toxicity. There are broad opportunities for Cytospire’s gamma delta T cell engagers in solid and haematological malignancies, as well as in autoimmune disease.

Based in London, UK, Cytospire Therapeutics is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors including Abingworth, 4BIO Capital, Servier Ventures, British Business Bank, Sound Bioventures, LifeArc Ventures and Criteria Bio Ventures.

For more information, visit www.cytospire.com

Contacts

Andrew Fadden, Chief Business Officer

contact@cytospiretx.com

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

MEDiSTRAVA

cytospire@medistrava.com

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