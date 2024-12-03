Cytokinetics to Participate in December 2024 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following December investor conferences:

7 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference: Cytokinetics will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:35 AM Eastern Time at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, FL.

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference: Cytokinetics will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the fireside chats by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at http://www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replays will be archived on the Cytokinetics website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), Cytokinetics is progressing regulatory submissions for aficamten for the treatment of obstructive HCM in the US, Europe, and China. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the potential treatment of a specific type of muscular dystrophy.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

