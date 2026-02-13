Cytokinetics to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on February 24, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that it is scheduled to report fourth quarter results on February 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Following the announcement, Cytokinetics’ senior management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide business updates.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com or directly at the following link: Cytokinetics Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics’ website for six months.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the China National Medical Products Administration. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for MYQORZO® (aficamten) with a decision expected from the European Commission in first quarter in 2026. Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

