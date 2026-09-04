Cytek® Biosciences Highlights the Expanding Role of Spectral Flow Cytometry in Clinical Research at ESCCA and ICCS

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As clinical laboratories seek deeper cellular insights, greater efficiency, and more streamlined approaches to cell analysis, spectral flow cytometry leader Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) will showcase its advanced solutions at two leading clinical cytometry events this fall: the European Society for Clinical Cell Analysis (ESCCA) 2026 Conference and ICCS 2026, the 41st Annual International Clinical Cytometry Meeting & Course.

Set apart from traditional flow cytometry approaches, Cytek’s distinctive Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology is helping to expand the possibilities of cell analysis across research and clinical applications. By capturing the full spectrum of fluorescent signals, Cytek’s spectral technology enables laboratories to analyze more complex panels, streamline workflows, and extract deeper insights from each sample. With more than 4,200 peer-reviewed publications citing the use of Cytek’s FSP systems, the technology continues to support advances across cell biology, immunology, oncology, and clinical research.

ESCCA

ESCCA is an important forum for education and scientific exchange in basic, translational, and clinical applications of cytometry, particularly in hematology, immunology, cancer, and cell biology. ESCCA 2026 will be held in Salzburg, Austria, from September 9 through September 12 and will convene clinicians, researchers, and other experts from around the world.

At the conference, Cytek will showcase its full range of cell analysis solutions at Booth PL2, demonstrating how spectral flow cytometry can support increasingly sophisticated clinical applications while helping laboratories improve efficiency and data quality. Cytek will also host an Industrial Partner Presentation on Friday, September 11, at 12:15 p.m., titled “Do We Really Need 40 Colors? Rethinking Spectral Cytometry for Routine Diagnostics and MRD Monitoring.” The presentation will be led by Mikael Roussel, M.D., Ph.D., Hematology Laboratory & INSERM U1236, University Hospital Pontchaillou, and will examine the role of spectral cytometry in routine diagnostics and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring.

ICCS

The ICCS Annual Meeting & Course brings together laboratory directors, physicians, laboratory managers and supervisors, clinical laboratory scientists and medical technologists, and residents and fellows working in clinical flow cytometry. ICCS 2026 will take place October 2 through October 6 in Miami, Florida, where Cytek will exhibit at Booths 100/101 and host a Corporate Workshop on Sunday, October 4, at 2:00 p.m.

Cytek will also host KOL dinners at both ESCCA and ICCS, bringing together clinical experts to exchange perspectives on the evolving role of spectral flow cytometry and its expanding applications in the clinical laboratory.

“Cytek is focused on advancing the adoption of spectral flow cytometry across the clinical research landscape, where laboratories are increasingly looking for ways to expand analytical capabilities while improving efficiency and standardization,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “As spectral technology moves further into clinical research settings, we are seeing new opportunities to expand its use across cell analysis workflows, including MRD research and other translational applications. Our goal is to help laboratories harness the power of spectral technology to generate more actionable insights while simplifying workflows and supporting better use of laboratory resources.”

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS and Cytek Aurora™ Evo systems; the Muse® Micro system; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Muse, Amnis and Guava are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding market trends and Cytek’s growth opportunities and business strategies, product plans and expectations, including its ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and technologies. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, Cytek’s ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; and other risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2026 with the SEC and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time, which contain a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

mmeehan@cytekbio.com