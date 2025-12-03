CYIOS Corp. Appoints John O’Shea as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

MELBOURNE, Australia and PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp. (OTC: CYIO), a diversified holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling high-growth businesses in the medical, technology, and innovation sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of John O’Shea as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

A serial entrepreneur, published author, and seasoned senior executive with more than 30 years of experience across finance, technology, education, and high-growth venture building, O'Shea steps into the role with a bold vision: to transform CYIOS into a modern, AI-enabled powerhouse positioned for long-term expansion through a strategic acquisition strategy within the medical sector and adding shareholder value.

A Proven Leader With Multi-Sector Success

John O'Shea brings an exceptional track record of leadership spanning banking, financial services, insurance, SaaS development, and operational transformation. His diverse background includes:

Senior Executive roles at Bendigo Bank and Adelaide Bank, where he focused on growth, product innovation, and organizational efficiency.

Founder & CEO of INCH Corp Pty Ltd, building and scaling technology-enabled solutions across finance and advisory.

Head of Marketing & Sales at Hannon Insurance & Superannuation, driving national growth strategies.

Senior Advisor, Sales & Business Development at William M. Mercer, supporting enterprise-level clients across Australia.

Founder of Helio Lending, an early mover in digital-asset lending and fintech innovation.

Creator of educational platforms, including nationally adopted sustainability and learning programs in collaboration with RMIT University.

O’Shea’s career is defined by his ability to turn vision into execution, restructure complex organizations, and build aligned teams that accelerate growth.

Driving CYIOS Into the AI Era

In addition to his extensive financial and operational background, O’Shea brings deep experience in applied artificial intelligence, SaaS development, and digital transformation.

Under his leadership, CYIOS has already begun planning CyioIQ, a next-generation AI/SaaS platform designed to automate and optimize operations for Noir Medical Supplies—streamlining procurement, pricing, order flow, customer management, and analytics.

O'Shea intends to leverage AI not only as an internal efficiency driver but also as a commercial product offering, opening a new revenue stream for CYIOS in the rapidly expanding digital health and automation market.

A Transformational Moment for CYIOS Corp.

"This is a transformative moment for CYIOS," said O'Shea. "The Company has a powerful foundation, a growing footprint in the medical supply chain, and significant untapped opportunity across AI, SaaS, and strategic acquisitions. I am energized to lead our talented team as we strengthen operations, expand into new markets, and unlock the full value of our business portfolio."

O'Shea has been instrumental in shaping CYIOS's new strategic direction, focusing on governance improvements, operational transparency, AI-driven efficiencies, and pursuing synergistic acquisitions that support long-term scalability.

Strategic Acquisitions & Joint Ventures in Motion

A significant growth driver for CYIOS will be a strategic acquisition strategy within the medical sector, complemented by targeted joint venture opportunities.

O’Shea has already begun early discussions with multiple acquisition candidates and JV partners, each selected for their ability to strengthen CYIOS’s vertical integration, expand product lines, and enhance distribution capabilities across the United States and the Caribbean.

These acquisitions—combined with the Company's AI roadmap—will form the backbone of CYIOS's growth strategy over the next 24–36 months.

Commitment to Shareholders and Transparent Growth

CYIOS Corp. emphasizes that the new management team is fully aligned with shareholder interests and is committed to professionalized governance, financial clarity, and disciplined execution.

In the coming weeks and months, the Company will issue several operational and strategic updates as part of its commitment to clear, consistent, and transparent communication throughout this next phase of growth.

About CYIOS Corp.

CYIOS Corp. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating high-growth businesses with an emphasis on medical supplies, AI/SaaS development, and strategic innovation. Through its subsidiary, Noir Medical Supplies, the Company provides high-quality products to healthcare providers across the United States and the Caribbean. CYIOS is actively expanding its portfolio through technology innovation, operational excellence, and data-driven growth strategies.

