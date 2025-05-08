Cybin Announces Additional U.S. Patent Supporting its CYB003 Breakthrough Therapy Program in Phase 3 Development for Major Depressive Disorder

- Newly issued patent includes pharmaceutical compositions and oral dosage forms within the CYB003 program with expected exclusivity until 2041 -

- Cybin’s growing intellectual property portfolio comprises more than 80 granted patents and over 230 pending applications -

- Patient dosing continues in APPROACH, Cybin’s first pivotal Phase 3 study of CYB003 for the adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”) -

- Second Phase 3 study, EMBRACE, is expected to begin mid-2025 -

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry platform company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. patent 12,291,499 in support of its CYB003 program in MDD.

The patent, which is expected to provide exclusivity until 2041, includes claims to pharmaceutical compositions and oral dosage forms within the Company’s proprietary deuterated psilocin analog program, CYB003.

“Securing an additional patent in support of CYB003 provides important validation of our program and reinforces the commercial potential of our pipeline,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. “Robust patent protection is essential for drug development companies, and we are proud of our expanding intellectual property portfolio. As we continue to dose patients in our first Phase 3 study, we are focused on execution, delivering shareholder value, and ultimately, creating more effective treatments for those with mental health disorders.”

About Cybin

Cybin is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

With industry leading proof-of-concept data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of intermittent treatments that provide long lasting results. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin program, in Phase 3 development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine program in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

