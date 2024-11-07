Curis to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 14, 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participants may join by dialing (800)-836-8184 from the United States or (646)-357-8785 from other locations or a live audio webcast can be accessed here from the investor section of the Curis website. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.curis.com.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS) with either a FLT3 mutation or a splicing factor mutation (U2AF1 or SF3B2), and as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML and MDS. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis’s website at www.curis.com.

