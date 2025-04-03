Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conference in April 2025

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate in the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 with a fireside chat and company presentation.

All Bets on IRAK4 Fireside Chat:

Time: 4:30 pm ET ( 1:30 pm PT )

( ) Fireside Chat Webcast

Curis Company Presentation:

Time: 5:00 pm ET ( 2:00 pm PT )

( ) Corporate Presentation Webcast

The live webcast and archived replay will be available and can also be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of Curis’s website.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis’s website at www.curis.com.

