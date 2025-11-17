Curis to Present at Upcoming 30th Annual SNO Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that Curis will report emavusertib and BTKi clinical data in Primary CNS Lymphoma (PCNSL) and Secondary CNS Lymphoma (SCNSL) in three presentations and preclinical data on emavusertib in an oral presentation at the 30th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) on November 19-23:

November 21, 2025 – 4:30 PM ET (11:30 AM HT)

Format: Poster Presentation Presenter: Dr. Christian Grommes, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY, NY Title: Analysis of Genetic Mutation Profile and CNS Pharmacokinetics in Relapsed/Refractory Primary CNS Lymphoma Patients Responding to Novel Emavusertib (IRAK4i) and BTKi Combination







Format: Poster Presentation Presenter: Dr. Lakshmi Nayak, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Emavusertib (CA-4948) in Combination with Ibrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Patients

November 22, 2025 – 4:45 PM ET (11:45 AM HT)

Format: Rapid Oral Presentation Presenter: Dr. Christian Grommes, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY, NY Title: Analysis of Genetic Mutation Profile and CNS Pharmacokinetics in Relapsed/Refractory Primary CNS Lymphoma Patients Responding to Novel Emavusertib (IRAK4i) and BTKi Combination







Format: Poster Presentation Presenter: Cecilia A. Merrigan, APRN, CNP, DNP, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Title: Promising Efficacy Signal in Secondary CNS Lymphoma Patients Treated with Emavusertib and Ibrutinib

November 23, 2025 – 3:24 PM ET (10:24 AM HT)

Format: Oral Presentation Presenter: Christina von Roemeling, Ph.D., University of Florida, Gainesville, FL Title: Targeting Myddosome Signaling to Improve Immunotherapy in Melanoma Brain Metastases

About Curis, Inc.



Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

